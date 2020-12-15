National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to Sector Weight by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.88.

NHI opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 93.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 16.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 39.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

