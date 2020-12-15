Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Shares Down 24.6%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO)’s stock price was down 24.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Neon Bloom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.