NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NXGN opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.88, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

