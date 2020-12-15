NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGM. TheStreet cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NGM stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,083,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

