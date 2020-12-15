NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $152.00 at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NKE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.43.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $136.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $213.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.