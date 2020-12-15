NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NYSE:NIO opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

