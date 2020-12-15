NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSE NI opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68,377 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 99.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,195 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NiSource by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

