Northcoast Research Downgrades TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

TrueBlue stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.81.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the third quarter worth $15,634,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 202,673.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 57.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 593,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 216,610 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 360.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 180,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

