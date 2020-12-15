Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 140166 lowered Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.94.

NTR opened at $48.82 on Monday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Nutrien by 43.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 430.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

