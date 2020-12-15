Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $28.87. 11,399 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

