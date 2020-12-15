Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) shares rose 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 million, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer.

