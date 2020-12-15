Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) (LON:OOA) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) (LON:OOA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:OOA opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.24.

Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

