Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

