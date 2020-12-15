Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.75

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and traded as high as $58.51. Onex shares last traded at $56.89, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

