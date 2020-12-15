OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Shares Up 1.8%

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 27,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 35,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

About OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company that provides general commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Open Bank. It offers lending, deposits and other services. The firm provides trade finance, home loan, and commercial & SBA lending. Its deposit services include personal, business and savings.

