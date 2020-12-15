Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.11. 2,388,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,181,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04.

About Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

