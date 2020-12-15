Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Orgenesis Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGS) dropped 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 66,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 82,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the second quarter worth $477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Orgenesis by 8,271.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

