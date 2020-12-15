Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) were up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.50 and last traded at $127.50. Approximately 10,573 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Orpea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57.

Orpea Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORPEF)

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, laundry and room cleaning, and various daily entertainment and therapeutic workshop services.

