Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40. 40,991 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 19,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.03% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.