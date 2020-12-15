Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) versus Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Head to Head Review

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 9.76 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.02 -$20.43 million N/A N/A

Oxbridge Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oxbridge Re and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -1.94% -1.62% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Financial beats Oxbridge Re on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

