Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.69.

PANW opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.16 and its 200-day moving average is $251.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $315.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $3,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 923,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,634 shares of company stock worth $34,908,893 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

