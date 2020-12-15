Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 10,268 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 151.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

