Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 1,822 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $594.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $615.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $14.03 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

