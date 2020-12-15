Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 3,171 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

