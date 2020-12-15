Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 31,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.