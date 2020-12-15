Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,550 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

