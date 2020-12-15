Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 51.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

