Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

