Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average is $131.51.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

