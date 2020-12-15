Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 414.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $330.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

