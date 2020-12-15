Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at $249,897,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

