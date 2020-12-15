Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 65,244 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,244 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,364,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,397 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.