Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 960 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Graham by 8,068.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,837,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,918,000. St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,939,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Graham by 803.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $454.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $655.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.01 and a 200 day moving average of $402.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,366,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,115 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

