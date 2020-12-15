Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 496.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,791,000 after buying an additional 1,587,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,477,000 after acquiring an additional 89,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 626,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,893,000 after acquiring an additional 228,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 604,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.