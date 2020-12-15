Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,762 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 121.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 349,451 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,070,783.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,224 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

