Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 755.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 2,260,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,572,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after buying an additional 853,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

VIAV stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at $759,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

