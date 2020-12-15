Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.89.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.98. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

