Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. 564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92.

About Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

