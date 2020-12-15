PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $540,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $876,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,675 shares of company stock worth $21,372,029. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,405,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after buying an additional 313,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,544,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

