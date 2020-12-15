Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emso Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% in the third quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,495 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $51,051,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,856,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 688,426 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,018,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 504,386 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 103.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,538,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,054 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

