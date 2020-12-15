PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Trading 0% Higher

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) shares rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 161,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 206,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

