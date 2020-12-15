Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Lowered by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,380 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $2,251,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

PNW opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

