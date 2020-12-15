Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) vs. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Financial Comparison

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.78%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -13.63% -6.44% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 24.83 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -29.92 Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.19 -$130.13 million N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. It offers solutions relating to point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

