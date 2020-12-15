PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised PJT Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised PJT Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.40.

NYSE:PJT opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.84.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $8,159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

