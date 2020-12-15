Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of PAGP opened at $8.87 on Friday. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plains GP by 65.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,741 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $12,760,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 21.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,330,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 1,311,631 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $11,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

