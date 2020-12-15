Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT opened at $76.15 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 181.31, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,703 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.