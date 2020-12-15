Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 54,163 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,925,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,975,000 after acquiring an additional 98,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,172,000 after purchasing an additional 795,809 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 701,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,738,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

