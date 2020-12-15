Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 985.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 454,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

