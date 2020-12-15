Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 2,412 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 296.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of WTFC opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.