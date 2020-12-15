Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,528 shares of company stock worth $31,999,321. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

